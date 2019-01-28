China Market extends gain; downbeat industrial profit data caps gain

Headline indices of the Mainland equity market inclined for third straight session on Monday, 28 January 2019, on the back of statement that the U. S. and are making progress in trade talks, and that he is looking forward to a meeting with Chinese this week. Meanwhile, the upbeat sentiments propelled by resolution in the shutdown and a jump in crude prices. Market gains were, however, capped amid another sign of weakness in the world's second largest after data showed China's industrial profit dropped for the second straight month in December. In afternoon trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite rose 0.32%, or 8.42 points, to 2,610.14. The Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was up 0.26%, or 3.49 points, to 1,323.46.

The blue-chip CSI300 was up 0.52%, or 16.60 points, to 3,201.07.

Facing mounting pressure, U. S. agreed on Friday to temporarily end a 35-day-old partial US government shutdown without getting the $5.7 billion he had demanded from for a border wall.

Globally, all eyes will be on the monthly two-day meeting on monetary starting Tuesday and US- trade talks in mid-week and the release of a backlog of economic data held up by the 35-day government shutdown. While the Fed meeting is expected to end with no change to US interest rate policy, market experts will be scanning the commentary for cues about the state of the and the prospect of an end to the current tightening cycle.

Crude prices edged higher on Friday, with traders weighing reports about likely U. S. sanctions on Venezuela's crude exports against data showing an increase in U. S. crude stockpiles. futures for March ended up $0.56 or 1.1% at $53.69 a barrel.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Earnings at China's industrial firms shrank for a second straight month in December on slowing prices and sluggish factory activity. Profits in December fell 1.9% from a year earlier to 680.8 billion yuan (US$100.9 billion), weighed down by weak factory-gate prices and soft demand. This is on top of a decline of 1.8% in November - the first contraction in profits in nearly three years. For the full year, profits rose 10.3% to 6.64 trillion yuan in 2018, easing from 2017's robust pace of 21%, the (NBS) said on Monday. The 2018 profit gain mostly came from the oil and natural gas extraction industry, along with and chemical sectors, He Ping, an at the statistics bureau, said in a statement along with the data release.

CURRENCY NEWS: The (PBOC) set the yuan reference rate at 6.7472, stronger by 469 basis points from the previous day's fix of 6.7941. In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2% from the central parity rate each trading day.

