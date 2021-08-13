China Market extends losses

The Mainland China share market finished down for second straight session on Friday, 13 August 2021, with shares of chipmakers led retreat after the Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Thursday it would remove SMIC from an index of eligible Shanghai stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.24%, or 8.44 points, to 3,516.30.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, declined 0.39%, or 9.60 points, to 2,468.74. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.55%, or 27.37 points, to 4,945.98.

