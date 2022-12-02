China Market falls on profit booking

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3%, or 9.33 points, to 3,156.14. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.02%, or 0.50 point, to 2,044.60. The blue-chip CSI300 index sank 0.61%, or 23.82 points, to 3,870.95.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was little changed against the dollar on Friday after stronger mid-point fixing. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0542 per U.
S. dollar, a two-week high, as against previous day fix of 7.1769 per U. S. dollar. The spot yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands around 7.0580 per dollar in late morning trade, a tad weaker than the previous late session close. For the week, the yuan has gained roughly 1.5%.
