China Market falls on Sino-US trade tension

The Mainland China share market finished session lower on Friday, 17 December 2021, on renewed Sino-US trade tension after the US sanctioned more Chinese tech companies and added others to a blacklist for alleged human rights abuses in the far-west Xinjiang region.
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.16%, or 42.65 points, to 3,632.36. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 1.41%, or 36.16 points, to 2,523.15. The blue-chip CSI300 index declined 1.59%, or 79.97 points, to 4,954.76.
The US Treasury Department sanctioned eight companies, including drone maker DJI Technology and artificial intelligence giant Megvii. The Commerce Department separately added 34 firms to its so-called entity list.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was down against the U.
S. dollar on Friday after softer mid-point fixing by the central bank and took steps to rein in appreciation expectations. The central bank had announced a hike in the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio, which took effect this week. And on Wednesday, regulators granted fresh quotas worth $3.5 billion under a key outbound investment scheme. In addition, the PBOC in November recorded its biggest net purchase of foreign exchange in more than six years, a move that could help stem yuan's rise.
Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3651 per dollar, 0.02%, softer than the previous fix of 6.3637. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.3699 per dollar at midday, 9 pips weaker from the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU