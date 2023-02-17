Japan Market falls 0.66%

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 183.31 points, or 0.66%, to finish at 27,513.13.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 9.16 points, or 0.46%, to 1,991.93.
Total 16 of 33 TSE sectors were lower, with Precision Instruments, Services, Electric Appliances, Mining, and Oil & Coal Products issues being notable losers, while Rubber Products and Iron & Steel issues were notable gainers.
Shares of tech-related issues fell, tracking a drop in their U. S. peers overnight. Chip-manufacturing equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 1.7% to 46,190 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 1.8% to 10,050 yen.
Bridgestone surged 4.3% to 5,148 yen, a day after the major tire maker said that its operating profit for the business year ending December rose 17.1% from a year earlier.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU