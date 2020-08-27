JUST IN
Australia Market finishes higher on easing virus toll
China Market rises on upbeat industrial data

The China share market finished session higher on Thursday, 27 August 2020, as profits at China's industrial firms grew for a third straight month in July in a sign of a firming economic recovery from the coronavirus-driven slump.

At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.61%, or 20.37 points, to 3,350.11. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 1.04%, or 23.27 points, to 2,261.16. The blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.54%, or 25.22 points, to 4,731.35.

Profits at China's industrial firms grew 19.6% on-year to 589.5 billion yuan ($85.58 billion), following an 11.5% increase seen in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Thursday.

Profits at China's industrial firms grew for a third straight month in July and at the fastest pace since June 2018.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan firmed up against the dollar on Thursday, inline with stronger mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to the market opening onshore, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a new seven-month high of 6.8903 per dollar, 176 pips or 0.26% firmer than the previous fix of 6.9079. Thursday's official guidance rate was the strongest since Jan. 23.

