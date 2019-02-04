JUST IN
Business Standard

China Market shuts for the eve of the Lunar New Year holidays

Mainland China equity market closed for trading on Monday, 4 February 2019, for the eve of the Lunar New Year holidays.

ECONOMIC NEWS: China's services sector growth in the month of January moderated but still remained solid, research firm Caixin said.

The headline Caixin China Services PMI slipped to 53.6 in January from 53.9 in December. Caixin's composite manufacturing and services PMI, also released on Sunday, slipped to 50.9 in January from 52.2 in December.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 14:54 IST

