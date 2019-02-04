China Market shuts for the eve of the Lunar New Year holidays

Mainland equity market closed for trading on Monday, 4 February 2019, for the eve of the Lunar New Year holidays.

ECONOMIC NEWS: China's services sector growth in the month of January moderated but still remained solid, research firm said.

The headline Services PMI slipped to 53.6 in January from 53.9 in December. Caixin's and services PMI, also released on Sunday, slipped to 50.9 in January from 52.2 in December.

