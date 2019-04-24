Japan Stocks fall on profit booking

Headline indices of the share market were lower after wiping out early gains on Wednesday, 24 April 2019, as investors continued withdrawing profit off the table amid corporate earnings season and ahead of the 10-day Golden Week holidays that start this Saturday. Around late afternoon, the 225-issue Nikkei Average was down 111.43 points, or 0.5%, to 22,148.31. The broader index of all First Section issues on the Exchange fell 12.77 points, or 0.8%, at 1,610.20.

Total 27 issues out of 33 subsectors of the Exchange declined, with shares in & Gas, Securities & Commodities Futures, Transportation Equipment, Real Estate, and Nonferrous Metals issues being notable losers, whereas Services, Other Products, and Pharmaceutical issues were notable gainers.

Japanese shares opened higher on tracking rebound in the Dow and fresh record highs in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in overnight.

However the market failed to hold momentum as investors are trying to evaluate corporate earnings reports ahead of the holidays

was down 2% after a report said the automaker will revise down its full-year profit forecast later on Wednesday.

was up 2.3% after it announced a 15% decline in its full-year net profit. However, the firm forecast a 21% growth in net profit for the current year to March 2020.

CURRENCY NEWS: The was little changed in the upper 111 yen-range against the dollar on Wednesday, traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the 10-day Golden Week holidays that start this Saturday. The dollar fetched 111.82 yen in Asian trade, against 111.85 yen in

