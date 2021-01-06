China Stocks end mixed amid US-China tensions

The Mainland China shares closed mixed on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, with Shanghai Composite Index closing higher while Shenzhen Composite Index ended down, amid rising U. S.-China tensions after Trump administration has signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps, saying they are a threat to U. S. national security.

Adding to market uncertainty was the confusion surrounding the New York Stock Exchange's plan to delist three Chinese telecoms giants, while index compiler S&P Dow Jones Indices decided to retain them in its global benchmarks.

At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.63%, or 22.20 points, to 3,550.88. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.03%, or 0.83 points, to 2,421.51. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.92%, or 49.17 points, to 5,417.67.

ECONOMIC NEWS: China Caixin Services Sector Decelerates In December- China services sector stayed in expansion in December, with a services PMI score of 56.3, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Wednesday. That's down from 57.8 in November, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the softer rise in overall activity coincided with a slower expansion of total new work at the end of 2020. Although rising solidly overall, the latest increase in new business was the least marked since September. The slowdown occurred alongside a weaker upturn in foreign demand. Export sales rose modestly overall, after expanding at the quickest rate for over a year-and-a-half in November. Panel members indicated that the pandemic, and the recent resurgence of the virus in key export markets, continued to limit growth of overseas business. The survey also showed that its composite index fell to 55.8 in December from 57.5 in November.

