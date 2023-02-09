China Stocks rebound on Fitch growth forecast upgrade

Mainland China share market finished session sharply higher on Thursday, 09 February 2023, as risk sentiments underpinned after Fitch Ratings raised its China growth forecast for 2023.

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index surged 1.18%, or 38.28 points, to 3,270.38. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was up 1.54%, or 32.89 points, to 2,174.20. The blue-chip CSI300 index added 1.34%, or 54.72 points, to 4,130.86.

Fitch Ratings raised its China growth forecast for this year, citing evidence that consumption activity is recovering faster than initially expected after zero-Covid was abruptly abandoned. It now expects growth of 5% in 2023, compared with an earlier estimate of 4.1%.

The recovery will be primarily consumption-led, it said, as households re-engage in activities previously hampered by health controls. Consumption contributed just 1 percentage point to growth last year, compared with a pre-pandemic average of around 4 percentage points, it said.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan strengthened against the dollar on Thursday, despite softer mid-point fixing by China's central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7905 per dollar, 0.23% weaker than the previous fix of 6.7752. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.79044 at midday, 0.05% firmer than the previous late session close of 6.794.

