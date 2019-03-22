China Stocks tad higher ahead of trade talks

Headline indices of the Mainland equity market closed marginally higher on Friday, 22 March 2019, with investor sentiments subdued on caution ahead of U. S.- trade talks in next week. A U. S. trade delegation headed by Trade and will visit on March 28-29 for the next round of negotiations, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.09%, or 2.69 points, to 3,104.15. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.2%, or 3.45 points, to 1,700.94.

The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 0.08%, or 3.09 points, to 3,833.80.

confirmed on Thursday that trade talks will continue with the United States, with U. S. Trade and visiting China on March 28-29, and Chinese heading to in April. However, U. S. raised fresh concerns by threatening to leave the tariffs on Chinese goods for a "substantial period" to ensure that complies with any trade agreement.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan softened against the U. S. dollar on Friday, on weaker mid-point fixing by central Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the of China set the midpoint rate at 6.6944, weaker than the previous fix of 6.6850. Spot yuan was changing hands at 6.7036 per dollar at midday, 38 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.14% softer than the midpoint.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)