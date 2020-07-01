Choice International consolidated net profit declines 53.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.06% to Rs 37.64 crore

Net profit of Choice International declined 53.55% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.06% to Rs 37.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 111.04% to Rs 12.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 126.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

37.6441.39126.96116.6025.5046.2226.4326.646.8816.6121.6615.436.0515.7118.2012.264.259.1512.435.89

