Choice International consolidated net profit declines 53.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.06% to Rs 37.64 croreNet profit of Choice International declined 53.55% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.06% to Rs 37.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 111.04% to Rs 12.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 126.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales37.6441.39 -9 126.96116.60 9 OPM %25.5046.22 -26.4326.64 - PBDT6.8816.61 -59 21.6615.43 40 PBT6.0515.71 -61 18.2012.26 48 NP4.259.15 -54 12.435.89 111

