Choice International standalone net profit rises 105.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 2.16 croreNet profit of Choice International rose 105.88% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.162.00 8 OPM %72.6947.00 -PBDT1.160.72 61 PBT0.980.53 85 NP0.700.34 106
