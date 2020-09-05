Choice International standalone net profit rises 105.88% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
KEI Industries receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA
Business Standard

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net profit of Choice International rose 105.88% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.162.00 8 OPM %72.6947.00 -PBDT1.160.72 61 PBT0.980.53 85 NP0.700.34 106

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 15:57 IST

