Choice International standalone net profit rises 105.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Choice International rose 105.88% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

