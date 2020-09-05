Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Century Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.15% in the March 2020 quarter
Century Textiles & Industries standalone net profit declines 13.30% in the March 2020 quarter
Century Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Soma Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 74.04% to Rs 0.61 croreNet loss of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 74.04% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.612.35 -74 OPM %39.3417.45 -PBDT0.050.16 -69 PBT-0.080.04 PL NP-0.080.04 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU