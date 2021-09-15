JSW Energy signs PPA with SECI for wind capacity of 450 MW

-
JSW Energy announced that JSW Renew Energy Two, a project SPV formed by JSW Future Energy (100% subsidiary of JSW Energy) has signed power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the cumulative contracted wind capacity of 450 MW.
With the signing of this PPA, about 2,218 MW of PPAs for wind and solar projects have been signed by various subsidiaries of the Company in the past few months, and marks a major milestone in the Company's transition to become predominantly a renewables driven player.
The Company through its wholly owned subsidiaries i.e.
JSW Future Energy and JSW Hydro Energy is presently constructing various renewable power projects to the tune of 2.5 GW, with a vision to achieve a total power generation capacity of 20 GW by the year 2030, when the share of renewables in the total capacity will increase to ~ 85% (from 30% currently).
