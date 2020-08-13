Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 89.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 3233.65 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 89.95% to Rs 288.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 152.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 3233.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3122.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3233.653122.5360.3452.50827.86543.02794.25509.78288.89152.09

