JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Market may open higher
Business Standard

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 89.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 3233.65 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 89.95% to Rs 288.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 152.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 3233.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3122.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3233.653122.53 4 OPM %60.3452.50 -PBDT827.86543.02 52 PBT794.25509.78 56 NP288.89152.09 90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU