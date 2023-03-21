Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company announces change in Chief Risk Officer

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has appointed Ajay Bhatia as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company for a period of 3 years effective 01 April 2023 in place of Mr.

Shankar Subramanian who completes his term as Chief Risk Officer at the close of business hours on 31 March 2023.

