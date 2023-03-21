JUST IN
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company announces change in Chief Risk Officer

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has appointed Ajay Bhatia as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company for a period of 3 years effective 01 April 2023 in place of Mr.

Shankar Subramanian who completes his term as Chief Risk Officer at the close of business hours on 31 March 2023.

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 19:05 IST

