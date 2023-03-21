Robi Axiata selects Route Mobile's UCaaS solution

Route Mobile has been selected by Robi Axiata, Bangladesh's second largest mobile network operator for the deployment of its unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution.

With this deployment, Robi Axiata will be able to open up an additional revenue stream, achieve higher profitability while improving customer experience. Increasing competition in the Retail market, evolving trends in Customer Services, Preferences, Attitudes and Ecommerce are driving the growth of the Voice and Contact Centre sector globally.

For Robi Axiata, offering Route Mobile's UCAAS solution to Enterprise Customers will open new avenues for its voice and contact centre product. They will be able to leverage Route Mobile's UCaaS solution to conduct business operations, operate their customer care center and marketing-related activities as well. The Route Mobile UCaaS solution will help Robi Axiata improve upon its uptime, service- and support-related issues.

Under the terms of the agreement, Route Mobile's UCaaS solution will enable Robi Axiata to handle inbound and outbound calls, transfer calls and provide conferencing capabilities, call barging and spoofing, live monitoring and recording, IVR and agent management. Its robust offering will allow Robi Axiata to better serve its existing enterprise customers while also growing its customer base by an expected 15%.

