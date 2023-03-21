Lupin receives USFDA approval for Brexpiprazole Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Zydus receives USFDA approval for Brexpiprazole Tablets
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Brexpiprazole Tablets
Alembic Pharma gets tentative USFDA nod for Brexpiprazole tablets
Zydus Life arm gets USFDA final approval to market Brexpiprazole in US
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets
-
FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg, a generic equivalent of Rexulti Tablets of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company.
This product would be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India.
Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg, (RLD Rexulti) had estimated annual sales of USD 1,575 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT December 2022).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU