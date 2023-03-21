JUST IN
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Brexpiprazole Tablets

Capital Market 

Lupin today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U. S.

FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg, a generic equivalent of Rexulti Tablets of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company.

This product would be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India.

Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg, (RLD Rexulti) had estimated annual sales of USD 1,575 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT December 2022).

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 16:10 IST

