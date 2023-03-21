JUST IN
Business Standard

B.L.Kashyap & Sons wins order worth Rs 313 cr

B.

L. Kashyap & Sons has secured new order from domestic unrelated client 'Railways Land Development Authority' worth Rs. 313 crore approx.(excluding GST) as per below detail:

Development of Bijwasan Railway Station at New Delhi worth Rs. 313 crore excluding GST.

Above stated project is expected to be completed within 15 months approx., from the date of award.

The total order book as on date stands at Rs. 2402 crore approx., excluding GST.

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 16:02 IST

