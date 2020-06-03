Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 85.76% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.84% to Rs 2165.45 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declined 85.76% to Rs 42.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 298.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 2165.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1902.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.05% to Rs 1053.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1198.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.92% to Rs 8712.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7087.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2165.451902.24 14 8712.017087.62 23 OPM %56.3677.07 -72.2076.97 - PBDT85.03480.31 -82 1699.051888.17 -10 PBT57.24464.75 -88 1587.801831.18 -13 NP42.45298.07 -86 1053.721198.06 -12
