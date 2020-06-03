Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 85.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.84% to Rs 2165.45 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declined 85.76% to Rs 42.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 298.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 2165.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1902.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.05% to Rs 1053.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1198.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.92% to Rs 8712.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7087.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

