Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 85.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.84% to Rs 2165.45 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declined 85.76% to Rs 42.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 298.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 2165.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1902.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.05% to Rs 1053.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1198.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.92% to Rs 8712.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7087.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2165.451902.24 14 8712.017087.62 23 OPM %56.3677.07 -72.2076.97 - PBDT85.03480.31 -82 1699.051888.17 -10 PBT57.24464.75 -88 1587.801831.18 -13 NP42.45298.07 -86 1053.721198.06 -12

Wed, June 03 2020. 19:15 IST

