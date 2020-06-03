Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 45.18% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 6063.40 croreNet profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 45.18% to Rs 849.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 585.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 6063.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5201.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.72% to Rs 2830.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2364.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 22737.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19225.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6063.405201.98 17 22737.9519225.92 18 OPM %21.3920.32 -21.1520.24 - PBDT1297.671039.14 25 4735.863847.36 23 PBT1065.26852.52 25 3769.153179.41 19 NP849.83585.38 45 2830.972364.73 20
