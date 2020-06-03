Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 45.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 6063.40 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 45.18% to Rs 849.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 585.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 6063.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5201.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.72% to Rs 2830.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2364.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 22737.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19225.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

6063.405201.9822737.9519225.9221.3920.3221.1520.241297.671039.144735.863847.361065.26852.523769.153179.41849.83585.382830.972364.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)