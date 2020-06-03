JUST IN
DE Nora India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 213.00% to Rs 13.24 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 213.00% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 411.32% to Rs 8.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 47.28% to Rs 48.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.244.23 213 48.2832.78 47 OPM %18.58-117.49 -21.831.10 - PBDT3.27-4.33 LP 12.954.35 198 PBT2.63-4.96 LP 10.361.82 469 NP2.20-3.90 LP 8.131.59 411

