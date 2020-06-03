MAS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 14.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.96% to Rs 172.57 croreNet profit of MAS Financial Services declined 14.23% to Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 172.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 155.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.15% to Rs 178.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 682.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 572.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales172.57155.52 11 682.40572.33 19 OPM %67.9477.94 -74.4677.16 - PBDT48.5464.38 -25 236.80235.22 1 PBT47.9564.05 -25 234.48233.93 0 NP35.6941.61 -14 178.21152.12 17
