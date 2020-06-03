Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 13.78% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.73% to Rs 205.25 croreNet profit of Vesuvius India declined 13.78% to Rs 18.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.73% to Rs 205.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 222.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales205.25222.44 -8 OPM %12.4614.95 -PBDT31.7239.90 -21 PBT24.9633.37 -25 NP18.6521.63 -14
