Chromatic India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 89.24% to Rs 1.55 croreNet profit of Chromatic India reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 89.24% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.5514.40 -89 OPM %19.35-0.35 -PBDT0.32-0.17 LP PBT0.26-0.23 LP NP0.22-0.39 LP
