Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 19.83 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.25% to Rs 89.87 croreNet profit of Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 19.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.25% to Rs 89.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 55.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.62% to Rs 375.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 333.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales89.87107.31 -16 375.73333.64 13 OPM %25.5320.59 -20.868.62 - PBDT21.9212.11 81 75.0515.53 383 PBT19.759.80 102 58.766.41 817 NP19.83-1.43 LP 55.86-4.82 LP
