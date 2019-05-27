Bharat Heavy Electricals standalone net profit rises 49.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.05% to Rs 9836.50 crore

Net profit of rose 49.33% to Rs 682.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 457.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.05% to Rs 9836.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9831.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.68% to Rs 1215.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 806.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 29349.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27963.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

