Bharat Heavy Electricals standalone net profit rises 49.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.05% to Rs 9836.50 croreNet profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 49.33% to Rs 682.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 457.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.05% to Rs 9836.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9831.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.68% to Rs 1215.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 806.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 29349.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27963.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9836.509831.89 0 29349.2127963.15 5 OPM %14.1813.15 -7.306.91 - PBDT1419.661356.94 5 2532.672371.39 7 PBT1285.431139.87 13 2057.861584.99 30 NP682.70457.17 49 1215.39806.60 51
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
