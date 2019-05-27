JUST IN
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 2.26%, rises for third straight session
Mitshi India consolidated net profit rises 170.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 106.54% to Rs 2.21 crore

Net profit of Mitshi India rose 170.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 106.54% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 116.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 94.54% to Rs 5.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.211.07 107 5.702.93 95 OPM %35.2911.21 -20.709.22 - PBDT0.800.21 281 1.260.45 180 PBT0.790.20 295 1.190.42 183 NP0.540.20 170 0.910.42 117

