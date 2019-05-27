Mitshi India consolidated net profit rises 170.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 106.54% to Rs 2.21 crore

Net profit of rose 170.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 106.54% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 116.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 94.54% to Rs 5.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.211.075.702.9335.2911.2120.709.220.800.211.260.450.790.201.190.420.540.200.910.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)