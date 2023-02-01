SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd spurts 2.86%, up for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 743.55, up 2.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.01% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% jump in NIFTY and a 0.79% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 743.55, up 2.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 17934.95. The Sensex is at 60689.29, up 1.91%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has dropped around 6.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18095, up 2.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 747.15, up 2.5% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down 17.01% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% jump in NIFTY and a 0.79% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 30.49 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

