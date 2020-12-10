Cigniti Technologies partners with Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX), has selected Cigniti Technologies as its strategic Quality Assurance service provider as the Exchange seeks to upgrade its technology platform.

Cigniti will provide the DGCX Group with quality testing on a number of marketplace solutions that will replace applications currently used by DGCX.

This will include functions such as real-time trading and clearing, pre-trade risk management, market intelligence, surveillance and quality assurance.

Cigniti's testing services will enable the DGCX Group to 'acceptance test' the applications - covering both functional and non-functional testing - and reduce the amount of overall time and effort expended on testing.

