Board of Coastal Corporation takes note of Govt. subsidiary for setting up sea food processing unit
Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 76.32% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 40.33% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities declined 76.32% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 40.33% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.081.81 -40 OPM %11.1128.18 -PBDT0.150.51 -71 PBT0.120.47 -74 NP0.090.38 -76

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

