SKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 40.27% to Rs 2.21 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities declined 86.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 40.27% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.213.70 -40 OPM %10.4140.27 -PBDT0.431.83 -77 PBT0.361.77 -80 NP0.221.65 -87

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 16:30 IST

