Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 1.97%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 50% over last one month compared to 21.18% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.72% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 1.97% today to trade at Rs 59.4. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1% to quote at 11465.96. The index is up 21.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 1.87% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 1.43% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 15.34 % over last one year compared to the 12.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 50% over last one month compared to 21.18% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 47666 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31.47 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 60.2 on 14 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 20.15 on 30 Mar 2020.

