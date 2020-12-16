Reliance Communications Ltd Slides 4.74%

Reliance Communications Ltd has added 58.55% over last one month compared to 8.44% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 6.73% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Communications Ltd lost 4.74% today to trade at Rs 2.41. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.27% to quote at 1254.84. The index is up 8.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Infratel Ltd decreased 0.91% and Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 0.18% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 15.41 % over last one year compared to the 12.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Communications Ltd has added 58.55% over last one month compared to 8.44% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 6.73% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 100.89 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4.33 on 29 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.62 on 25 Mar 2020.

