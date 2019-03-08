Inox Leisure Ltd spurts 1.47%, gains for five straight sessions

Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 297.6, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.31% in last one year as compared to a 7.73% fall in and a 24.33% fall in the Media.

Leisure Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 297.6, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 11017.2. The Sensex is at 36612.75, down 0.31%. Leisure Ltd has added around 15.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has added around 9.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2486.05, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65842 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.48 based on earnings ending December 18.

