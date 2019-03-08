Godrej Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 510.7, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.64% in last one year as compared to a 7.73% spurt in and a 14.76% spurt in the FMCG.

Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 510.7, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 11017.2. The Sensex is at 36612.75, down 0.31%. Industries Ltd has risen around 4.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 0.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29904.05, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 512.45, down 0.12% on the day. is down 6.64% in last one year as compared to a 7.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.76% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 165.81 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)