PVP Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Career Point Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Vardhman Special Steels Ltd and Shreyans Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2021.

PVP Ventures Ltd spiked 19.94% to Rs 8 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Career Point Ltd soared 9.07% to Rs 169. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24567 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29870 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd surged 7.51% to Rs 115.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14982 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10496 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd advanced 6.53% to Rs 282.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39213 shares in the past one month.

Shreyans Industries Ltd added 6.07% to Rs 141.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22910 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24087 shares in the past one month.

