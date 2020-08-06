Cipla Ltd up for third consecutive session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 733.5, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.52% in last one year as compared to a 3.53% jump in NIFTY and a 44.68% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 733.5, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.24% on the day, quoting at 11239.1. The Sensex is at 38168.51, up 1.34%. Cipla Ltd has gained around 15.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11263.75, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 733.65, up 0.98% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 41.52% in last one year as compared to a 3.53% jump in NIFTY and a 44.68% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 25.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)