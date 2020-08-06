Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 78.15, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.11% in last one year as compared to a 3.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.91% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 78.15, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.24% on the day, quoting at 11239.1. The Sensex is at 38168.51, up 1.34%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has slipped around 4.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15328.3, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 164.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

