Cipla pledges support to Terra Carta for driving ESG agenda

Cipla has pledged support to 'Terra Carta', a landmark charter that has been drawn up to put sustainability at the heart of the private sector. The charter is part of HRH The Prince of Wales' Sustainable Markets Initiative that was launched in Davos in 2020, with founding partners such as Bank of America, HSBC, BP and NatWest among others.
Since its launch in January 2021, the initiative has received support from 223 private sector organisations and 21 professional associations.
Cipla is one of the five Indian companies and the only Indian pharmaceutical company to participate.
While continuing to achieve its own environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, Cipla would also have the opportunity to drive ESG discourse within the sector and at a regional level. At the same time, the initiative would allow participating organizations to cross-learn from one another.
