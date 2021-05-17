Cipla Q4 PAT rises 68% YoY to Rs 413 cr

On a consolidated basis, the drug major's net profit surged 68.1% to Rs 413.38 crore on 6.6% rise in net sales to Rs 4584.88 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 65.8% year on year to Rs 543.73 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 327.90 crore in Q4 FY20.

EBITDA jumped 22% year on year to Rs 796 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 652 crore in Q4 FY20. The drug major's EBITDA margin stood at 17.3% in Q4 FY21, higher than 14.9% in Q4 FY20.

In India, Cipla's prescription business grew by 6% year on year. The drug maker said that the sequential normalisation was in-line with expectations. Expanded covid portfolio expected to see traction along with core respiratory products.

The drug maker's South Africa business grew by 10% on a y-oy basis in local currency led by strong momentum in private business.

The US business reported $138 million in revenue. The company saw continued market share expansion in overall Albuterol market and growth in institutional business.

Cipla's R&D investments stood at 277 crore representing 6% of sales in Q4 FY21.

The company reported a 56% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,405 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) from Rs 1,547 crore for the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenue from operations grew by 12% year on year to Rs 19,160 crore in FY21 over FY20.

The company's cash and cash equivalents were at Rs 3,676 crore as on 31 March 2021 as against Rs 2,009 crore as on 31 March 2020. Cipla said net cash positive position continued in March 2021 led by robust free cash flow generation.

Umang Vohra, managing director and global CEO of Cipla said, "We have significantly expanded our capacity for Covid drugs and have also partnered with global pharma companies and government authorities to bring innovative treatment options to the country. In the battle of hope versus fear, we choose hope backed by grit, determination and our single-minded purpose of caring for life above everything else."

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the year ended 2020-21

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

Shares of Cipla were down 2.91% at Rs 877.75 on BSE.

