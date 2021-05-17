Bharti Airtel Ltd Slips 1.29%, S&P BSE Telecom index Shed 1.06%

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 2.36% over last one month compared to 1.11% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.37% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 1.29% today to trade at Rs 553.3. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 1.06% to quote at 1368.28. The index is up 1.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd decreased 0.93% and Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 0.69% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 10.99 % over last one year compared to the 57.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 2.36% over last one month compared to 1.11% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 623 on 04 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 394.05 on 19 Oct 2020.

