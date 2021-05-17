Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 13.75 points or 0.52% at 2656.86 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), CESC Ltd (up 1.43%),K E C International Ltd (up 0.93%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.74%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Thermax Ltd (up 0.62%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.61%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.58%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.42%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (down 1.12%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.62%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.61%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 345.14 or 0.71% at 49077.69.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86 points or 0.59% at 14763.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 197.89 points or 0.89% at 22398.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.45 points or 0.63% at 7085.94.

On BSE,1691 shares were trading in green, 726 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)