NIIT extends its partnership with Rio Tinto

NIIT announced that it has extended its partnership with Rio Tinto, the leading global mining group for another five years.

NIIT began its relationship with Rio Tinto in 2014 and will continue to provide a full range of managed learning services, covering event management, learning administration, consultancy, on-site support, content design and development and technology services, to support Rio Tinto's learning and business imperatives across its global sites and offices

First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 15:18 IST

