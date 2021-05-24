Cipla to market Roche's antibody cocktail in India

The antibody cocktail (casirivimab and imdevimab) is indicated for restricted use in emergency situation for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

The first batch of the antibody cocktail (casirivimab and imdevimab), developed by the Roche Group, is now available in India while a second batch will be made available by mid-June. In total they can potentially benefit 200,000 patients as each of the 100,000 packs that will be available in India offers treatment for two patients.

Cipla will distribute the product across the country. The drug will be available through leading hospitals and Covid treatment centers. Drug firm Roche India recently received approvals for the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the antibody cocktail to be used in treatment of the Coronavirus infection. It has also received a EUA in the US and several EU countries.

Roche Products (India) was incorporated in 1994 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

The antibody cocktail is to be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg) who are confirmed to be infected with SARS-COV2 and who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease and do not require oxygen. It has been shown to help these high-risk patients before their condition worsens, reducing the risk of hospitalisation and fatality by 70% and shortening the duration of symptoms by four days.

Each pack of antibody cocktail contains one vial of casirivimab and one vial of imdevimab totaling 2400 mg of the antibody cocktail (one vial of Casirivimab (1200 mg) and one vial of Imdevimab (1200 mg)). Each pack can treat two patients as the dosage per patient is a combined dose of 1200 mg (600 mg of Casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab) administered by intravenous infusion or subcutaneous route. The vials need to be stored at 2C to 8C. If opened for the first patients' dose,a vial can be used for the second patients' dose within 48 hours if stored at 2C to 8C.

The price for each patient dose [a combined dose of 1200 mg (600 mg of Casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab)] will be Rs 59,750. The maximum retail price for the multi-dose pack (each pack can treat two patients) is Rs 119,500.

