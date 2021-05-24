Volumes jump at JTEKT India Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
JTEKT India consolidated net profit rises 208.16% in the December 2020 quarter
Volumes jump at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter
Japan Nikkei gains on bargain hunting
Sensex surges 613 pts, Nifty ends above 15,100; auto stocks rally
Maruti Suzuki India Board changes model to be manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant
-
JTEKT India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43430 shares
Tube Investments of India Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 May 2021.
JTEKT India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43430 shares. The stock increased 15.69% to Rs.111.00. Volumes stood at 62299 shares in the last session.
Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 24320 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3652 shares. The stock gained 0.30% to Rs.1,181.70. Volumes stood at 9050 shares in the last session.
Natco Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44181 shares. The stock gained 9.84% to Rs.1,088.25. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.
Birlasoft Ltd clocked volume of 6.3 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.47% to Rs.298.25. Volumes stood at 95283 shares in the last session.
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd recorded volume of 4441 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1520 shares. The stock lost 0.24% to Rs.2,900.00. Volumes stood at 2224 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU