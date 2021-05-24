Volumes jump at JTEKT India Ltd counter

JTEKT India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43430 shares

Tube Investments of India Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 May 2021.

JTEKT India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43430 shares. The stock increased 15.69% to Rs.111.00. Volumes stood at 62299 shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 24320 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3652 shares. The stock gained 0.30% to Rs.1,181.70. Volumes stood at 9050 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44181 shares. The stock gained 9.84% to Rs.1,088.25. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd clocked volume of 6.3 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.47% to Rs.298.25. Volumes stood at 95283 shares in the last session.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd recorded volume of 4441 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1520 shares. The stock lost 0.24% to Rs.2,900.00. Volumes stood at 2224 shares in the last session.

