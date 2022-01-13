Cipla wins Frost & Sullivan and TERI's Sustainability 4.0 Award

Cipla announced today that it has been awarded winner as a Challenger in Mega Large Business Pharma Sector by Frost & Sullivan and TERI's Sustainability 4.0 Awards.

The award is a testimony to Cipla's continuous efforts in the Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) space as a leader in the pharma industry. The company has been selected from a list of 50 reputed companies nominated for this award.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)