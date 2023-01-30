City Union Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 151.1, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.11% in last one year as compared to a 0.82% rally in NIFTY and a 6.79% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 151.1, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 17481.8. The Sensex is at 58942.23, down 0.66%.City Union Bank Ltd has eased around 15.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20629.6, down 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 151.85, down 0.49% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd jumped 5.11% in last one year as compared to a 0.82% rally in NIFTY and a 6.79% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

