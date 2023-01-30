RBL Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 147.6, down 2.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 0.47% in last one year as compared to a 0.82% rally in NIFTY and a 6.79% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 147.6, down 2.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 17481.8. The Sensex is at 58942.23, down 0.66%.RBL Bank Ltd has lost around 18.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20629.6, down 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

